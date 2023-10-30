There are more than 41,700 civilian airports across the globe, majority of them in countries with vast expanse of land, for example, the United States. Our very own Kuala Lumpur International Airport is also a civilian airport, but one that has become a bone of contention for many people.

During the construction of the airport, I got the chance to attend a special briefing held in conjunction with the visit of a delegation of Japanese mayors to the construction site. Back then these city mayors were extremely impressed by this sophisticated new airport that would soon open outside of the city of Kuala Lumpur.

Terminal 1 at KLIA has improved its digital signboards, giving passengers better, faster information. I actually still keep my very first iconic Proton Saga Knight, not just for sentimental reasons but because I am proud of it, of what the brand represents. headtopics.com

I have to travel in and out of KLIA regularly for work, and that also gives me the opportunity to compare it with foreign airports that I have visited. From my personal experiences, I have discovered that while the other airports have made significant improvements over the years, ours seems to be completely stagnant, or even going backward!

Moreover, the airport authorities should have anticipated the explosive growth in passenger volume after the pandemic, but ... I guess they didn’t. Lest we forget, air passengers pay airport taxes to use an airport, and therefore they deserve much more decent facilities and better service quality. headtopics.com

I do have to point out that while KLIA’s washrooms have finally been upgraded and they are rather clean these days, the floor of some of the toilets are still wet, and some urinals are still smelly. In short, KLIA is full of problems. Immigration services and customs counters are a headache too. To make things worse, they don’t even know how to make travellers feel comfortable when they’re caught in bad situations like, for example, waiting in long queues.

First Permanent Evacuation Centre to be operational in 2026The first Permanent Evacuation Centre (PPKB) to house flood victims is expected to be ready and operational in 2026, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali. Read more ⮕

Selamat tinggal Hangzhou 2022, jumpa di Nagoya 2026Kontinjen Malaysia berjaya membawa pulang 39 pingat dari Sukan Para Asia Hangzhou 2022 yang melabuhkan tirainya sebentar tadi. Read more ⮕

Singapore’s unemployment rate increasesThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Former Singapore president Halimah Yacob awarded Order of Temasek for lifetime of devoted, distinguished serviceThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Water surge: Bomba advises public to be on high alert with onset of monsoonThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Smart padi field project set to growThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕