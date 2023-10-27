Floundering giants Marseille and Lyon face off

Marseille’s players celebrate victory after the UEFA Europa League Group B football match between Olympique Marseille and AEK Athens at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France on October 26, 2023. AFPPIX

Marseille have endured their own challenges after an early coaching change and lounge in eighth place, having only won three of their nine league encounters. This weekend's clash reunites two of Italy's 2006 World Cup winners and recently appointed Marseille coach Gennaro Gattuso will be plotting to compound his compatriot Grosso's difficult start to life in the Lyon dugout.“We have enough matches to climb back up but also the quality to do it as well. Those who don’t believe in it must be put aside,“ Grosso said after the loss to Clermont.

“I’m trying to give opportunities to players who stand out in training. It’s difficult when the players who get a chance don’t give their all on the pitch.” Brest have slipped down to fifth after two draws and one defeat this month. The Breton club had sat atop the pile after six matches.On the other hand, PSG seem to have put their stuttering start behind them and will have designs on putting together three consecutive wins for the first time this season. headtopics.com

League leaders Monaco travel north to take on fourth-placed Lille on Sunday with five points separating the two sides. The same fixture last year threw up seven goals as Lille enjoyed a thrilling 4-3 home victory thanks to a brace from Remy Cabella.

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old tops his side's scoring chart in Ligue 1 with three goals and one assist in seven appearances.

