Floods: Perak cops to keep watch over evacuees' homes, by air if needed

IPOH: Perak police will conduct patrols including air surveillance to ensure the safety of flood victims' homes, says Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri. The state police chief said those displaced by floods need not worry about the security of their houses as frequent rounds would be conducted in affected areas.
“We understand that (it) is currently the monsoon season and there are certain districts in Perak affected by floods."The (evacuees) themselves need to share the location with us, as well as the estimated duration (of their stay) at the temporary relief centres,” he told reporters after attending a Police Crime Prevention and Career Programme at SMK Sungai Pari here on Monday (Oct 30). headtopics.com
"For areas where there is still flooding, we will conduct the rounds using air surveillance," he added."We are ready to help, including transferring them to the nearest shelters," he added. Earlier, the number of flood victims in Perak rose when 156 victims from 45 families were placed in three relief centres in Kerian, Hilir Perak and Selama.