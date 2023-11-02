Floods: Number of evacuees rises in Johor

According to the Johor Civil Defence Force (APM), there are currently 74 people from 22 families affected by the floods compared to 24 from six families just eight hours before that."We have opened up one flood relief centre at Dewan Sungai Tiram at about 7pm on Wednesday (Nov 1)," it said in a statement here.
The APM noted that the Kampung Parit Tengah in Muar and Sg Sembrong in Batu Pahat river basins have yet to reach the dangerous level. It added that the weather has been cloudy in all districts in Johor from midnight up to 4am while the weather has been sunny from 8am onwards.
Malaysia Headlines
