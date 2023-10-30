Floods: Data capture system to be deployed for efficient disaster handling

KUALA LUMPUR: An integrated data system will be used for the first time for disaster management during the year-end monsoon season, says Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali"This November will be the first time the Defence Geospatial Information Management (DGIM) platform will be used to face the coming North-east Monsoon," Armizan told Zahir Hassan (PH-Wangsa Maju) in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday (Oct 30).

He added that the DGIM will integrate data gathered under the Geospatial Information System (GIS) which involves several agencies. "This is to create a joint common operating picture (JCOP) to manage disasters. It will also serve as an open, centralised database," he said.

The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) added that JCOP will be updated 24 hours a day through the National Disaster Control Centre under the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma). headtopics.com

"This will (give us) the latest accurate information on the situation and location of a disaster," he added. To a question by Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi (PN-Tumpat), Armizan said the DGIM platform was separate from the MySejahtera application.

He said DGIM was initially developed by the Survey and Mapping Department before being revised by Nadma, adding that the platform was developed using the department's existing allocation.

