Floating chicken price: No hike, panic buying in Sibu

Aafiyah says she will determine the price of chicken based on the price from her supplier and demand from consumers. ― Picture by Conny Banji via Borneo PostSIBU, Nov 2 ―The price of chicken sold at Sibu Central Market was unchanged despite the discontinuation of subsidies and price control of chicken meat, which began yesterday.According to outlet manager Lau Kung Hung, there has been no instruction from the top management regarding the price of chicken so far.

Another chicken seller at Sibu Central Market, Nur Aafiyah Jubang, 51, said officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living had visited the market earlier yesterday to inform them about the ceiling price removal for chicken.

“I was told that sellers can fix their own price, for example for whole chickens with head and feet, as long as the price is not excessive. “But I will follow the market price. If other traders sell at a certain price, I cannot sell above that price.She also said she would determine her price based on the price from her supplier and the demand from consumers.

