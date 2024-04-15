Flash Sale and Discounts at Xiaomi Malaysia's New Webstore

. In conjunction with the new webstore opening, Xiaomi Malaysia is having a flash sale for selected items and new users can enjoy up to RM190 of discount via vouchers.section that not only offers smartphones but also other IoT devices including smartwatches, smart fitness bands, wireless earbuds, computer accessories and home appliances . You can even find a, the Xiaomi Online Store is offering up to RM190 in vouchers.

This includes RM100 off , RM60 off and RM30 off vouchers.As part of its introductory offer, Xiaomi Malaysia is also having a flash sale deal between 12:00 to 14:00 and 20:00 to 22:00. Today, 15th April, you can try your luck in getting the Xiaomi Electric Toothbrush T700 for RM39 . On 16th April, they are offering the Mi Smart LED Bulb for RM5.90 and on 17th April, you can get a 23.8″ Desktop Monitor 1C for RM299 . On 18th April, they are offering the Xiaomi Smart Blender for only RM59 .

Xiaomi Malaysia Webstore Flash Sale Discounts Vouchers Smartphones Iot Devices Computer Accessories Home Appliances Introductory Offer Flash Sale Deals

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Xiaomi Launches New Brand, “Xiaomi Life”, with New Lifestyle Products like Bags and AccessoriesThe success of this strategy hinges on the quality of Xiaomi Life products, but it suggests Xiaomi has ambitions beyond simply selling EVs.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Xiaomi Malaysia Launches Webstore; Offers New Users Up To RM190 Of Discount VouchersXiaomi Malaysia announced the launch of its webstore, offering exclusive discounts to new users, as well as daily flash sale deals.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Xiaomi Introduces the Xiaomi 14 Civi, a Rebranded Version of the CIVI 4 ProThe new Xiaomi 14 Civi is a rebranded version of the CIVI 4 Pro, with most features being identical. It features a stylish design and quality camera sensors. The CIVI 4 Pro offers world-first features, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 SOC.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Xiaomi reveals hefty repair costs for Xiaomi 14 Ultra Titanium EditionXiaomi reveals repair part prices for Xiaomi 14 Ultra Titanium Edition. Motherboard replacements cost around $420, screens $236.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Xiaomi Unveils Limited Edition Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G for Xiaomi Fan FestivalXiaomi has launched a limited edition Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G for its upcoming Xiaomi Fan Festival. The phone features a new Mystic Silver finish and the festival's logo on the back. It is priced at RM1,999 and only 1,000 units are available for purchase.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Price in Malaysia & SpecsThe latest Xiaomi 14 Ultra price in Malaysia market starts from RM4699. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Ge...

Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »