Flash Floods Becoming Common in Malaysia as Northeast Monsoon Season Begins

Flash floods are becoming far too common of late. Places that have never experienced flooding are suddenly suffering from flash floods. Not to mention the infrastructure damage due to the heavy downpour combined with strong winds, with the recent landslide at the Subang Jaya City Council parking lot as just one example.

The situation persists and may get worse in the coming days, as the Metrology Department of Malaysia released a statement on 7 November which states that the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season in Malaysia has begun and will persist until March 2024. Four to six periods of heavy rain are predicted throughout this time. Malaysia experiences three types of floods: monsoonal, flash, and coastal. Monsoonal floods occur during the Northeast Monsoon, occurring from November to March. Coastal floods are caused by backwater effects from tidal influence, affecting lower reaches

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: US-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership to be further strengthened, says AnwarPrime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that a practical plan will be formulated by the end of this year to further strengthen the US- Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership, which will conclude its 10th year in 2024.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

FMTODAY: Bursa Malaysia Rises on Positive China Data and US Rate Hike ExpectationsMarket sentiment further supported by positive China retail sales and industrial data, says analyst.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Stateless Child in Malaysia Denied EducationNine-year-old Yazid is a stateless child in Malaysia who is unable to enter school due to lack of formal documentation. Teacher Siti Rahayu Baharin opens Buku Jalanan Chow Kit to provide affordable education for stateless and underprivileged children.

Source: staronline | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Malaysia's Queen calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza-Israel conflictRaja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has urged global leaders to demand a ceasefire in the Gaza-Israel conflict and open a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

Source: malaymail | Read more »

PAULTAN: New Honda CR-V SUV with Hybrid Model Now Available for Booking in MalaysiaHonda Malaysia announces the availability of the new CR-V SUV for booking, featuring a hybrid model for the first time. The SUV will be launched in December and offers various new features including 'Real Time AWD' and a top trim level, RS, with bold design elements and advanced lighting technology.

Source: paultan | Read more »

PAULTAN: Malaysia sets 2025 target for Proton and Perodua to introduce EVsThe govt has set 2025 as a target for national brands Proton and Perodua to introduce EVs. In the meantime, CBU EVs cannot be priced below RM100k. This is to protect the local auto industry. What's your take on this? Our take and the full story here

Source: paultan | Read more »