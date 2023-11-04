Flash flooding in Ethiopia's Somali region leaves over 20 dead and thousands displaced

More than 20 people have died and over 12,000 others have been forced out of their homes in Ethiopia’s Somali region due to flash flooding triggered by torrential rains, the regional government said today. Bridges and roads have been destroyed by the downpour, making it difficult to reach affected households, the Somali regional state communication bureau said in a statement, with damage to livestock, crops and property also reported.

“More than 20 people have died in the flood so far … more than 12,000 families have been displaced,” the statement said. The UN’s humanitarian agency, Ocha, said last month that eastern Africa would likely encounter heavier than normal rains over the October-December period because of the El Nino phenomenon. El Nino is a naturally occurring pattern associated with increased heat worldwide, as well as drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere. The Horn of Africa is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change, and extreme weather events are occurring with increased frequency and intensity. Since late 2020, Somalia as well as parts of Ethiopia and Kenya have been suffering the region’s worst drought in 40 year

