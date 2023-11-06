Flash flood hits Subang Parade Shopping Centre

No injuries or untoward incidents were reported from the flash flood incident at the Subang Parade Shopping Centre’s lower ground floor in Subang Jaya, near here, yesterday. Hektar Property Services Sdn Bhd, the mall’s building management company, said in a statement last night that it is actively working to rectify the situation and ensure the safety of its shoppers and visitors.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said a distress call was received at 8.39pm. He said the basement level of the shopping centre was affected before floodwaters began receding later

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAİLY: Subang Parade hit by flash floods due to heavy rainSUBANG JAYA: Flash floods struck Subang Parade shopping mall at 4pm today (Nov 5). Videos have been going viral on social media showing several inches...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

FMTODAY: 9 relief centres opened as floods hit Selangor, PerakSungai Dengkil overflowed its banks and a flash flood inundated the Subang Parade shopping mall in Subang Jaya after a thunderstorm this evening.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: No injuries, untoward incidents in Subang Parade mall flood: Management companyKUALA LUMPUR: No injuries or untoward incidents were reported from the flash flood incident at the Subang Parade Shopping Centre’s lower ground floor ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Flash floods hit Subang due to heavy rain, popular mall also affectedGENTING HIGHLANDS: Several suspects have been identified over the theft of more than RM4.6mil worth of gambling chips at a casino room here, police said.

Source: staronline | Read more »

THERAKYATPOST: Residents Express Concerns Over Proposed Flyover Construction In Subang Jaya’s SS14The fate of SS14 hangs in the balance as residents await a resolution that considers their well-being while addressing traffic congestion.

Source: therakyatpost | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Foreign workers caught bathing and doing laundry from water storage tanks in Subang JayaKUALA LUMPUR: A video of three foreign workers bathing and washing their laundry near USJ 21, Subang Jaya, went viral recently. The 19-second video wh...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »