Flags at half-mast in Beijing as China mourns late premier

Li Keqiang, who died from a heart attack last week, will be cremated later today.

Li died from a heart attack in Shanghai at just 68 years old last week, less than a year after stepping down as premier. But in an official obituary, China’s ruling Communist Party described Xi’s one-time political rival as a “time-tested and loyal communist soldier”.

In central Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, flags were flying at half-mast early Thursday, AFP journalists saw. Li will be cremated later in the day at a ceremony likely to be attended by the country’s top leadership.

And the appointment of Xi ally Li Qiang as his successor was seen as a sign that his reformist agenda had fallen by the wayside as Beijing tightened its grip over the economy. On social media platform Weibo Thursday, over 20,000 comments were listed under a hashtag commemorating Li shared by state broadcaster CCTV.The comments that remained were distinctly apolitical, wishing the late premier “farewell” and promising he would “forever be in our hearts”.

