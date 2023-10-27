Five remanded in probe into MYAirline owner

Bukit Aman commercial crime investigation department (CCID) director Ramli Yoosuf said the police obtained the remand order, including for a senior lawyer, at the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court today.The lawyer is being remanded for one day, while two others will be detained for three days.Yesterday, the police arrested four more people as part of its ongoing investigation on Goh.

Ramli said the first three, aged 30 to 48, were nabbed at around 1pm. Meanwhile, the fourth, a lawyer, was arrested later that evening.Two of those arrested were women in their early 30s, and work for i-Serve Online Mall Sdn Bhd. The third, a 48-year-old man, sits on the MYAirline board of directors.

The fourth person detained is believed to be a lawyer for i-Serve. The 62-year-old man was arrested in Bukit Tunku, Kuala Lumpur and taken to Bukit Aman.Their arrests come days after police nabbed a man in his 40s, who is a shareholder in i-Serve. headtopics.com

Goh, along with two family members were arrested last week and are being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. Goh, a shareholder of i-Serve, also owns private firms Zillion Wealth and Trillion Cove Holdings, which have stakes of 88% and 10%, respectively, in MYAirline.

According to Ramli, two of those arrested yesterday were also involved with Trillion Cove Holdings, as members of the company’s board of directors.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss. headtopics.com

