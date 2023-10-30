‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ has all the fixings but not enough fun

Abby (Piper Rubio) discovers it might not have been a good idea to follow her big brother to work. (Universal Pictures pic)
For the uninitiated, it is a video-game series where players assume the role of an employee at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, and have to defend themselves against animatronic characters who become mobile and hostile during the night.
Let's delve into the plot first. Mike (Josh Hutcherson) is a troubled young man who's haunted by the unsolved kidnapping of his brother when they were kids. There should be a sign at this abandoned pizza place that says 'enter at your own risk'. (Universal Pictures pic)
What Mike hasn’t been told is that the animatronics that inhabit the place have a tendency to walk around at night and go on a killing spree, which could explain why the job has a high turnover rate! Hutcherson tries his best as the down-on-his-luck Mike who obsesses over his brother’s kidnapping and dreams about that terrible encounter each night, trying to recall any detail that might help solve the case.
Unfortunately, his character spends more time struggling with his own demons than fighting the bloodthirsty bots. Seems like he needs a therapist more than this ill-fated job. A big issue here is the pacing, especially in the first half. While it's good to lay the groundwork, the plot tends to move ploddingly, while indulging in some leaps in narrative cohesion and logic. As a result, the movie simply doesn't have the sense of urgency you'd want to make you care about the people onscreen.