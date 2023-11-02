First US citizens leave Gaza as Biden promises effort

Since Israel launched retaliatory strikes following a bloody assault by Hamas, the impoverished Gaza Strip has seen limited food, water and medicine, leading Palestinian-Americans to file lawsuits alleging double-standards on efforts to evacuate them.

At the top of a speech in Minnesota, Biden said his administration is “working nonstop to get Americans out of Gaza as soon as safely as possible.”“I want to thank our partners in the region and particularly Qatar who’ve worked so closely with us to support negotiations to facilitate the departure of these citizens,” he said.

US officials have been saying for weeks that they were seeking to help US citizens leave Gaza and blamed Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls the blockaded territory.Blinken has sought to intervene with Hamas through Qatar, a US partner where the militants maintain an office.

The State Department did not give a figure for the number of Americans who crossed Wednesday but advocacy groups spoke of five US aid workers who left. “The State Department has called people five different times to come to the Rafah crossing, only the families are left disappointed because there’s nobody there and the borders closed,” he said.He said that the efforts did not compare to State Department efforts for US citizens in Israel.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters it had been difficult to help Americans in “an active zone of combat” but considered Wednesday’s crossings a “significant breakthrough.”Blinken will fly back to the region for talks on Friday in Israel, his fourth visit since the October 7 assault including joining a trip by Biden.

