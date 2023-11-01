On hand to take you on a walk-around tour of the X50 is Hafriz Shah, with the range-topping Flagship variant being the star of the show. The Flagship is just one of four variants that the X50 will be offered, with the three others being the Premium, Standard and base Standard – all locally assembled (CKD) in Tanjung Malim.

All variants are powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, but there are some differences across the range. The mill used for the Flagship, which was co-developed by Geely and Volvo, comes with direct injection, with outputs expected to mirror those in other markets – 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm.

Every other variant beneath the Flagship gets a port-injected version of the engine, which is unique to Malaysia and is rated at around 150 PS and 226 Nm. Both engine types are mated to seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, with drive going to the front wheels – no all-wheel drive option here.

So, sit back and enjoy this tour of the new X50. Has it impressed you given the hype building up to its reveal? Will you prefer it to other rivals in its segment? More importantly, will you buy one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry.

“I play everyday during my childhood, I struggle a lot when I am old. I study everyday during my childhood, I am a successful person when I am old.” This statement interprets Proton and Geely today. “Proton does not learn anything with Mitsubishi, today Proton became a rebadger. Geely learns a lot during old days, today Geely became a leader.” If only Proton learn many things from Mitsubishi, Proton could have created a true masterpiece for all Malaysians with own technologies.

