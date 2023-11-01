First ambulances carrying wounded from Gaza enter Egypt

CAIRO: The first ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians from war-torn Gaza entered Egypt via the Rafah crossing today, an Egyptian official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Live footage from television stations showed Egyptian nurses and first-aiders examining wounded Palestinians then carrying them on stretchers to Egyptian ambulances.

At least one child was visible in one of the ambulances, with officials saying around 90 of the most seriously wounded would be allowed to cross for treatment in Egyptian hospitals. On the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, an AFP correspondent saw 40 ambulances enter the terminal, each one carrying two people.

The patients were to be taken to several locations, including a field hospital in Sheikh Zuweid, some 15km from Rafah. Media reports said others would be taken to a hospital in Arish, 30km to the west with the most complex cases referred to Cairo.

After the transfer of the wounded, Egypt was to allow hundreds of foreign passport holders to cross for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct 7.According to a diplomatic source, the crossing was opened following an agreement between Egypt, Israel, and Gaza’s Hamas rulers that was mediated by Qatar in coordination with the US.

Foreign governments say there are passport holders from 44 countries, as well as 28 agencies, including United Nations bodies, living in the Gaza Strip where 2.4 million people have endured more than three weeks of unrelenting Israeli bombardment in response to the Oct 7 Hamas attacks.

