Fire and Rescue Department in Ranau Salvages RM1.2 Million Worth of Properties

The district’s Fire and Rescue Department managed to salvage RM1.2 million worth of properties thanks to its swift action in attending to the various emergencies here last year. Ranau Fire and Rescue Department Chief, PPgB Ridwan Mohd Taib said the amount is approximately a 275-per cent increase from RM323,234 salvaged in 2022 to RM1,212,140 last year.

On the other hand, he said the losses recorded for last year was RM2,110,913, compared to RM652,141 in 2022, last year, which was approximately a 224-per cent increase. He said the increase in both salvaged and losses was due to the increase in cases for last year compared to 2022





