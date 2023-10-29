Find what you need with Sabah’s Reviewbah app

KOTA KINABALU: When Kudat-born Poong Ka Vui first came to the city to have his car air-conditioner repaired a few years ago, he tried searching the Internet to find a reliable and affordable workshop that could do the job.However, when he arrived, the price quoted was unexpectedly high and so he had to call some friends to get better recommendations.

“At that moment, an idea came to my mind. I thought, why isn’t there an app that has all the details of shops or businesses with reviews, prices and useful information under one umbrella?” Poong said. He forked out his own money and teamed up with his younger brother Ka Tsun, 27, who is in computer science, and two friends from Kota Kinabalu with totally different backgrounds.

He taught Chiew how to code while also providing online links on the subject so that the latter could learn hands-on whenever he had the time.“And soon, our first prototype was out. That was in March, 2021,” said Poong, adding that their second prototype came out sometime around June that same year. headtopics.com

The app was rebranded as Reviewbah in December as this team of four wanted to expand their market outside the state and felt that a general name would be more inclusive. “At the moment, we only have fewer than 4,000 registered users and around 6,000 app downloads,” he said.

“We hope that with this app, businesses – regardless of their nature or scale – will be able to better market their products and services.

