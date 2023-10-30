Find N3’s initial sales 2.2 times higher than Find N2, confirms Oppo

introduced the Oppo Find N3 foldable smartphone on Oct. 19, making it available in some markets, including China. In other regions, such as the US and India, the same device is sold under the name OnePlus Open. Today, the brand has provided confirmed sales figures for the Chinese market, which have proven to be noteworthy.has witnessed a 2.2-fold increase in sales volume compared to its predecessor, the Find N2. Moreover, the first-sale sales volume grew to 2.

The Find N3 positions itself as a flagship device, characterized by its sleek and lightweight build, and it comes equipped with a dedicated security chip tailored for business users. The2-powered device features a 7.82-inch foldable OLED inner screen with a 2K resolution, complemented by a 6.31-inch FHD+ OLED display. In its unfolded state, it measures 153.4 x 73.3 x 11.7mm and has a weight of 239 grams.

The N3 features ColorOS 13.2-based Android 13 and packs a 4,805mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It features a 32-megapixel front camera, a 20-megapixel internal, and a 48-megapixel (main, with OIS) + 48-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 64-megapixel (periscope) triple camera unit on the back. headtopics.com

Data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) for the Q3 2023 survey reveals that Oppo secured the second position in the foldable phone market in China with a market share of 17.9 percent. Domestically, OPPO led the vertical foldable phone category with a 31.4 percent market share, alongside Huawei, establishing a significant presence in the high-end folding flagship segment.

