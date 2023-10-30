Find N3 and N3 Flip: Oppo offers freebies worth up to RM2,607 at these roadshows

will be holding roadshows at two major shopping centres in Klang Valley, where interested customers can get their hands on the newly releasedAttendees can check out the new phones as Oppo has both phones on display for prospective customers to check out and experience.

Oppo is offering gifts with every purchase such as a 1-year screen protection warranty, OPPO Pad Air, Enco Buds, and many more, depending on the model and location of the purchase. Additionally, there are special purchase-with-purchase offers, purchase-and-win, and exclusive roadshow deals available during this exciting promotion period. Potential customers can enjoy gifts worth up to RM 2,607.

For those looking to purchase either phone, the Find N3 and Find N3 Flip can be purchased at the roadshow, either by buying it outright or signing up with telco partners likeThe Find N3 Flip marks several ‘firsts’ in its category: it’s the first flagship triple-camera flip phone and the first to sport a telephoto lens in the market. The Find N3 meanwhile features two screens in a book-type foldable form factor. headtopics.com

