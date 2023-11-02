Filipinos pay respects on All Saints’ Day

Cruz used to leave flowers at the gravesite, but inflation had pushed prices of even simple bouquets beyond her limited budget.“This tradition won’t fade, but of course, it won’t be as grand as before when there were many flowers and many candles.”The annual ritual is an ancient Christian tradition honouring all saints and martyrs who died for the faith.
In the deeply religious Philippines, the day is a public holiday to enable people to travel hours to visit gravesites in far-flung parts of the country. Police Colonel Arnold Ibay said he expected around a million visitors to Manila North Cemetery, where poor families live alongside the dead in shanties and mausoleums.
Jenny Rose De Vera, 31, was joined by her friends, family and in-laws to offer her partner of 15 years pieces of prawn crackers from a fast-food chain and half a hotdog. “It’s important (to visit the dead) so they can still feel that they are still important to us and that we will never forget them,” De Vera told AFP. * Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.
