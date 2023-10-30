Filipino listeners cheered by last surviving radio dramas

MANILA, Oct 30 — Standing in front of a microphone, voice actor Phil Cruz pretends to wield an amulet to defeat the Devil for the latest instalment of one of the Philippines’ few surviving radio dramas.

Radio dramas were the main source of entertainment for Filipino families after World War II, just like the rest of the world, but their popularity faded with the rise of television, social media and video livestreaming.

Cruz followed his father into voice acting in 1979, back when DZRH aired 18 drama programmes over nine hours a day in stiff competition with other broadcasters., the station’s oldest series that has been terrifying audiences for 66 years with tales of devils, vampires and murderous skeletons.You’re My Only LifeGerry Mutia produces the sound effects that help listeners visualise the stories and, while many can be computer-generated, he still prefers “the old way”. headtopics.com

Gerry Mutia uses coconut shells for sound effects during the recording of a radio drama at a studio of a radio station in Manila. — AFP pic“The computer can replicate the sound of a slap but it is more realistic doing it the old way,” said Mutia, demonstrating by striking together a pair of old rubber shoe soles.The beauty of radio was that it reached “everyone, even the poor”, said Rosanna Villegas, 63. She, like Cruz, followed her radio actor father into the industry.

“It makes me happy and keeps me company because I work alone,” said Amadure, 58, who was introduced to radio dramas by his grandfather as a teenager.Amadure, who is separated from his wife, spends 74 pesos (US$1.30) a week on batteries to keep the radio playing all day while he works on his four-hectare (10-acre) farm.Farmer Henry Amadure cutting grass on his farm while listening to a radio drama at a village in Silang, Cavite province. — AFP pic“We will be sad if it disappears. headtopics.com

