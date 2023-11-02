File salary claims with Labour Dept, HR Ministry tells MyAirline staff

It said this procedure is needed before further action can be taken in line with the provisions of the law. "The Human Resources Ministry and the Labour Department will monitor and ensure the welfare of the airline’s staff is always taken care of," said the ministry in a statement on Thursday (Nov 2).
This comes following a meeting with 123 staff members of MyAirline between Oct 16 and 23 who had filed their outstanding salary claims with the Labour Department.On Oct 12, MYAirline announced an abrupt suspension of its operations, citing financial problems less than 11 months after it began operation.MYAirline and i-Serve case: Remand for detained suspects extended
Malaysia Headlines
