Fifteen Orang Asli families in Kelantan forced to leave home due to elephant attack

A resident of Kampung Bujuk, Asu Pandak, 65, said he and his family were now seeking shelter at a relative’s house in Kampung Tendrik, Pos Bihai, as their bamboo home was damaged by wild elephants. “The elephants intruded into our village at about 5am last Wednesday. We were sleeping and lucky to be awakened by the noise of the rampaging elephants, enabling us to save ourselves and flee to the nearby village. headtopics.com

“Prior to this, the elephants had also intruded into human habitat and damaged our crops such as bananas and cassava,” he told reporters, here today.In addition to Kampung Bujuk, residents of Kampung Hak, another Orang Asli settlement at Pos Bihai are also facing the threat of wild elephants.

Also affected by the elephant attacks are residents of Kampung Hak, another Orang Asli settlement in Pos Bihai. One of the residents, Apek Asud, 39, said the latest incident happened yesterday during which the elephants damaged a house.Luckily, the occupants managed to get out of the house and run for their lives, he added. headtopics.com

He said the intrusion by the wild elephants into the human habit and sighting of tigers are threatening the livelihood of the 52 residents in the two villages.

