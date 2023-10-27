Fifa ratifies 10-month worldwide ban for Newcastle’s Tonali

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali was banned for breaches of rules on betting on matches. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

ZURICH: Newcastle United’s Italy international Sandro Tonali’s ban for breaches of rules on betting on matches will apply worldwide, the world governing body said on Friday, meaning the midfielder is currently unable to play for the Premier League side.

Tonali was sanctioned with an 18-month ban on Thursday by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), eight months of which will be commuted to alternative treatment after an agreement was reached with the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. headtopics.com

Fifa told Reuters the FIGC requested that the ban apply worldwide, which was granted. It is effective immediately.

