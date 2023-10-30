Fibre-optic coverage for more premises

“The same goes for upgrading transmitter stations to the 4G network, where a total of 4,281 transmitter stations have been planned, and of this 4,229 have been upgraded, while only 52 stations are still being implemented,” he said. Fahmi said this in conjunction with the Hari Bersama Komuniti (HBK) of Kg Lohan Ranau Digital Economy Center (PEDi), Sunday.He added that until the second quarter of 2023, 4G mobile broadband coverage reached 90.
“Glad to be informed that 60 of the 67 PoP areas planned in Sabah in the Phase 1 PoP Project have been successfully completed. The implementation of the Phase 2 PoP Project will also begin involving 636 PoP areas.When the PoP Project throughout the country is completed by the end of RMK-12 in 2025, at least 432,300 premises will receive high-speed broadband services.
The Jendela plan which includes two phases has also been developed with the aim of improving connectivity and quality internet services for the benefit of the people including for educational, health and economic purposes. headtopics.com
The Starlink Installation PoC Project site in Kampung Langsat, Ranau, Sabah is the second installation of Starlink devices in Sabah. It is an effort to cultivate the elements of digitization and education, especially among the people, as well as a platform to spread information about assistance and services provided by strategic partners.
“The Internet facilities provided in PEDi across the country are also able to encourage people to venture into business online through e-commerce platforms. Fahmi added, KKD through MCMC aims to provide at least one PEDi in each constituency of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN). headtopics.com