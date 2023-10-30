Fibre-optic coverage for more premises

“The same goes for upgrading transmitter stations to the 4G network, where a total of 4,281 transmitter stations have been planned, and of this 4,229 have been upgraded, while only 52 stations are still being implemented,” he said. Fahmi said this in conjunction with the Hari Bersama Komuniti (HBK) of Kg Lohan Ranau Digital Economy Center (PEDi), Sunday.He added that until the second quarter of 2023, 4G mobile broadband coverage reached 90.

“Glad to be informed that 60 of the 67 PoP areas planned in Sabah in the Phase 1 PoP Project have been successfully completed. The implementation of the Phase 2 PoP Project will also begin involving 636 PoP areas.When the PoP Project throughout the country is completed by the end of RMK-12 in 2025, at least 432,300 premises will receive high-speed broadband services.

The Jendela plan which includes two phases has also been developed with the aim of improving connectivity and quality internet services for the benefit of the people including for educational, health and economic purposes. headtopics.com

The Starlink Installation PoC Project site in Kampung Langsat, Ranau, Sabah is the second installation of Starlink devices in Sabah. It is an effort to cultivate the elements of digitization and education, especially among the people, as well as a platform to spread information about assistance and services provided by strategic partners.

“The Internet facilities provided in PEDi across the country are also able to encourage people to venture into business online through e-commerce platforms. Fahmi added, KKD through MCMC aims to provide at least one PEDi in each constituency of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN). headtopics.com

Fahmi: Starlink provides benefits to 500 residents in Kampung Langsat in RanauRANAU, Oct 29 — The installation of a Starlink satellite device in Kampung Langsat here is able to benefit 500 residents who now have access to high-speed internet connectivity... Read more ⮕

5G network in Sabah reaches almost 50% COPA- FahmiRANAU: The 5G network in Sabah has reached almost 50 per cent coverage of populated areas (COPA) as of last Sept 30, said Communications and Digital M... Read more ⮕

Man, woman injured as car falls into ravineRANAU: A man and woman were injured when their car skidded and fell into a 15-meter deep ravine, near here, on Friday. Read more ⮕

5G network in Sabah reaches almost 50 per cent Copa: FahmiRANAU: The 5G network in Sabah has reached almost 50 per cent coverage of populated areas (Copa) as of last Sept 30, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil. Read more ⮕

Starlink provides benefits to 500 residents in Kampung LangsatRANAU: The installation of a Starlink satellite device in Kampung Langsat here is able to benefit 500 residents who now have access to high-speed inte... Read more ⮕

Liputan 5G di Sabah capai hampir 50%RANAU: Liputan 5G di kawasan berpenduduk di Sabah telah mencapai hampir 50 peratus setakat 30 Sept lepas, kata Menteri Komunikasi dan Digital Fahmi Fa... Read more ⮕