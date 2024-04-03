FGV Nears Completion of Assessment for Petition to Lift US Import Ban

FGV could be ready to submit a petition to the US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) within the next couple of months as the independent assessment of the plantation's group's remediation plan is almost at an end.

Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) Research, which recently conducted a virtual meeting with FGV, reported that Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance's (LRQA) assessment report is expected to be completed in April 2024, following which FGV is targeting to submit its petition to the USCBP by end-June. "While timing of the modification/lifting of Withhold Release Order (WRO) by USCBP is beyond FGV’s control, management shared it will typically take six to 12 months to review the report and validate the estates," said HLIB in a company update. FGV has been working towards lifting an import ban on its palm oil and palm oil products in the US after it was hit by a WRO by the customs agency on Sept 30, 202

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High Court orders Isa Samad, Mohd Emir to pay RM3.31m to FGV over condo purchaseKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 ― The High Court here today ordered FGV Holdings Berhad's former chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and former group president and chief...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

High Court orders Isa Samad, Mohd Emir to pay FGV RM3.31mil over condo purchaseA German startup has developed a mobile application capable of guiding a delivery drone right up to your window or balcony to deliver food or other small items.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Court orders Isa Samad, ex-official to pay FGV RM3.1mil over condo purchasePETALING JAYA: The High Court in Kuala Lumpur today has ordered FGV Holdings Bhd’s former chairman Isa Samad and former group president and CEO Emir Mavani Abdullah to pay more than RM3.31 million to the company over the purchase of two luxury condominium units in the city.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

FGV fully commits to lifting WRO with solid remedial measures in placeKUALA LUMPUR: FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) is determined to have the Withhold Release Order (WRO) issued by the United States Customs and Border Protection ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

FGV fully commits to lifting US import ban with solid remedial measures in placeKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) is determined to have the Withhold Release Order (WRO) issued by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

FGV fully commits to lifting WRO with solid remedial measures in place(Reuters) -Dell Technologies reduced its workforce as part of a broader initiative to cut costs that included limiting external hiring and employee reorganizations, it said in a filing on Monday.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »