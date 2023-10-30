Fewer deaths in 2022 compared to 2021, says Statistics Department

PUTRAJAYA: There was an 8% drop in deaths in 2022, with 206,525 recorded compared to 224,569 in 2021, says the Statistics Department.
It said that on Monday (Oct 30), of the total in 2022, 126,268 (61.1%) were medically certified deaths, and 80,257 (38.9%) were non-medically certified deaths. It added that Ischaemic heart diseases were the principal cause of death in 2022, with 20,322 deaths or 16.1% of the medically certified deaths.
"Ischaemic heart diseases continued as the principal causes of death for the past two decades, except in 2021, where COVID-19 topped the list," said the Statistics Department. In terms of the age group, the principal causes of death for the population aged 41 to 59 as well as 60 and above were Ischaemic heart diseases at 20.0% and 16.7%, respectively.
Meanwhile, transport accidents were the principal causes of death for the population aged 15-40 at 19.2%, while pneumonia was the main cause of death for the population aged 0-14 at 4%. "All states recorded Ischaemic heart diseases as the principal causes of death in 2022, except for Sabah and Sarawak, which recorded pneumonia as the principal causes of death in the same year," it said.
The Statistics Department said Kelantan had the highest percentage of Ischaemic heart diseases at 23.3%, followed by Perlis (23.1%) and Melaka (20%).- Bernama