Festive cheer behind bars

GEORGE TOWN: It’s the time of year when the Penang Prison Remand inmates get to enjoy festive food, treats and even a movie screening during Deepavali. Prison deputy director Mohammad Safwan Sizali said the prison will hold special activities, including talks and a movie, usually a Hindi film.

“The inmates on good behaviour will also be able to meet and dine with their family,” he said during the handover of 1,200 packs of Deepavali snacks and treats by the Malaysia Hindudharma Mamandram Penang branch yesterday.

He explained that under the Jalinan Kasih programme, inmates on the good behaviour list can meet meal with their families during the festival they are celebrating.“Others can have their families visit them, and for those who cannot visit, we make sure they are able to call them.“We have some long-term inmates, and it can become lonely,” he said.“Various NGOs provide different snacks and items.

“On the actual date, there will be festive delights and even special food, depending on what is requested. “Usually it is cooked here, but sometimes, upon request, things like fast food can be brought in,” he said.“We do have different organisations coming in almost weekly, but we hope to work with them for rehabilitation programmes.“We urge companies and organisations to come forward with work opportunities as well for those who will be released.“This will help them along the right path and give them an opportunity to work once they are out.

Chairman N. Thanabalan said another 2,200 packs will be distributed to inmates at the Jawi Prison on the mainland later.

