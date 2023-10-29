Ferguson pays tribute to ‘tower of strength’ Bobby Charlton

Bobby Charlton was a prominent figure at Old Trafford throughout Alex Ferguson’s trophy-filled 26-year reign as Manchester United’s manager. (AP pic)

Charlton, one of the finest players the English game has ever produced, died last weekend at the age of 86. He remained a prominent figure at Old Trafford throughout Ferguson’s trophy-filled 26-year reign as manager, which began in 1986.

He wrote, “The directors came to meet me in Glasgow and asked what my vision was for the job. I said I would take the same approach I had at Aberdeen, by looking to build up the whole club, not just the team, and that I would do that by developing young players.” headtopics.com

Ferguson, the last United manager to win the Premier League, in 2013, described Charlton as “the greatest English player of all time”.

