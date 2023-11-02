FedEx Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence & Innovation In Malaysia

Since 1989, FedEx Express Malaysia (FedEx Malaysia) has been supporting the nation’s growth by creating job opportunities and facilitating trade and commerce between our country and the rest of the world with innovative solutions and services.
As a token of gratitude for the long-time support of their loyal customers, FedEx Malaysia’s newly appointed Managing Director Tien Long Woon and his management team went on the road to personally deliver exclusive 30th-anniversary packages to their valued patrons ranging from multinational corporations to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
I would like to thank our dedicated and passionate team members for their commitment to delivering the best service and solutions to our customers and we look forward to continuing our journey towards forging the growth of businesses, individuals and communities in Malaysia.
For instance, during the 90s, FedEx assembled its local courier fleet consisting of ground vehicles and became the first airline in Malaysia, apart from our national carrier, to operate its own aircraft.
Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, FedEx has implemented various initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint while empowering young talents and supporting local communities.
