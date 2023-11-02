FedEx Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence & Innovation In Malaysia

Since 1989, FedEx Express Malaysia (FedEx Malaysia) has been supporting the nation’s growth by creating job opportunities and facilitating trade and commerce between our country and the rest of the world with innovative solutions and services.

As a token of gratitude for the long-time support of their loyal customers, FedEx Malaysia’s newly appointed Managing Director Tien Long Woon and his management team went on the road to personally deliver exclusive 30th-anniversary packages to their valued patrons ranging from multinational corporations to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

I would like to thank our dedicated and passionate team members for their commitment to delivering the best service and solutions to our customers and we look forward to continuing our journey towards forging the growth of businesses, individuals and communities in Malaysia.

For instance, during the 90s, FedEx assembled its local courier fleet consisting of ground vehicles and became the first airline in Malaysia, apart from our national carrier, to operate its own aircraft.

Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, FedEx has implemented various initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint while empowering young talents and supporting local communities.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Three UTM scholars recognised for excellence in innovation and teachingKUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) continued its outstanding performance at the 15th National Academic Awards (AAN) organised by the Mi...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Hollywood couple Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz engaged after dating for 2 yearsMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Singaporean, 64, gets 18 years’ jail for sexually assaulting intellectually disabled teenagerSINGAPORE, Oct 31 — After meeting an intellectually disabled teenager through his work, a former manager employed by grassroots organisation People’s Association (PA) took...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Man gets 11 years, 6 strokes: Injuring student while trying to rape her in KudatKota Kinabalu: A 34-year-old man who slit the neck of a student and punched her before trying to rape her was jailed 11 years and ordered to get six strokes of the cane.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Fadillah: Programmes between MPOB and two Dutch NGOs extended for another five yearsBANGI: The Netherlands has agreed to extend the programmes signed under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MP...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Single mum, female friend get 7 years each for abusing boySessions court judge VM Mabel Sheela says it is fortunate that the public intervened as the victim could have died.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕