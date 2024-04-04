Federal Government allocates RM8.9bil for grants to state governments

The Federal Government has allocated approximately RM8.9bil for grants to state governments this year, says the Finance Ministry. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who chaired the National Finance Council Meeting, underscored the Federal Government’s commitment to collaborate with all state governments in driving comprehensive national development.

Anwar, who was also the Finance Minister, said the Federal Government was committed to working with all state governments in an effort to enhance the country's development in a comprehensive manner. "Based on the principles of humanity and ‘rahmatan lil alamin’ which shape the Madani Economy framework, the enhancement of grants to state governments can directly benefit all Malaysians, regardless of ethnicity, religion or geography," he said in the statement on Thursday (April 4

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Govt to raise allocations for states to RM8.9bilPETALING JAYA: The national finance council has agreed to raise Putrajaya’s contributions to the various states to RM8.9 billion this year.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Selangor state government to share data with Statistics Department for Federal Government's Central Database HubThe Selangor state government is committed to ensuring the state’s residents do not miss out on various benefits from the Federal Government, especially the upcoming targeted subsidies. Selangor is prepared to share data with the Statistics Department to be incorporated into the Federal Government’s Central Database Hub (Padu).

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Government decision to amend Federal Constitution, says Home MinisterHome Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has stated that the proposal to amend the Federal Constitution was a decision made by the government. He explained the process and requirements for amending matters related to citizenship in the Constitution.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

More than RM8.8mil lost to commercial crime in Johor during March, says state police chiefCheck out these beautiful flower fields around the world that you can visit throughout the seasons

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

KPKT berjaya pulih 10,560 perumahan swasta dengan GDV RM8.23 blnKUALA LUMPUR: Kementerian Perumahan dan Kerajaan Tempatan (KPKT) berjaya memulihkan 10,560 perumahan swasta daripada 88 projek dengan nilai pembanguna...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

KPKT revives 10,560 private houses with GDV of RM8.23 blnKUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) successfully restored 10,560 private houses from 88 projects with a gross developmen...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »