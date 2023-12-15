Federal Court rules pre-Merdeka law on enticing married women unconstitutional

A decades-old law drawn up before Malaysia was formed and still exists today in the Penal Code was ruled unconstitutional by the Federal Court today, and struck out. Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who chaired a five-judge panel that made the ruling, said Section 498 of the Penal Code — which punishes the act of men enticing married women with up to two years' jail or fine or both — goes against Article 8(2) of the Federal Constitution.





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Concerns over Sabah's Economic Lag and Federal Government's Alleged Failure to Uphold Malaysia AgreementThe assertion that Sabah lags behind other states in Malaysia economically after sixty years raises valid concerns. There have been criticisms of the Federal Government for not honoring the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63). However, it is important to specify the precise provisions within MA63 that the Federal Government has allegedly failed to uphold.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Criminal Law Practitioners Question Federal Court's Jurisdiction in Sentence ReviewCriminal law practitioners are raising concerns about the Federal Court's authority in reviewing sentences of convicted murderers and drug traffickers after a successful pardon application. They argue that the Revision of the Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court) Act 2023 may be unconstitutional. The court has been reviewing death row sentences since Nov 14, reducing them to jail terms of 30 to 40 years. These cases involve convicts whose pardon petitions have not been considered by the Pardons Board.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Italcham Malaysia Promotes Trade and Investment Services between Malaysia and ItalyItalcham Malaysia collaborates with over 80 Italian commerce chambers worldwide and plays a crucial role in bilateral cooperation. They provide business support services to Italian companies seeking to launch their businesses, invest in Malaysia, and advocate for members with government agencies. Italcham Malaysia also organizes cultural events to promote “Made in Italy” products and facilitate business connections for its Chamber members.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Lawyer proposes amendment to Federal Constitution to resolve jurisdiction dispute in Kelantan Shariah criminal lawsA lawyer acting for the PAS-led state government proposes amending the Federal Constitution to resolve the jurisdiction dispute between civil and Shariah courts in Kelantan's Islamic penal code.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Lawyers warned against making misleading remarks on court casesFollowing the Federal Court’s reminder to lawyers against distorting facts on ongoing court cases, the Kuala Lumpur Bar also agreed that those involved in court cases should not make “misleading” remarks to the public.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

New Honda CR-V SUV with Hybrid Model Now Available for Booking in MalaysiaHonda Malaysia announces the availability of the new CR-V SUV for booking, featuring a hybrid model for the first time. The SUV will be launched in December and offers various new features including 'Real Time AWD' and a top trim level, RS, with bold design elements and advanced lighting technology.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »