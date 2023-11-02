Fed’s rate hike pause could benefit ringgit, says analyst

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said the decision is aligned with market expectations.“In the accompanying FOMC statement, it was explicitly stated that the tightening of financial and credit conditions is expected to impact economic activities.

“The term ‘financial’ likely refers to the significant increase in long-term US treasury yields, which has reduced the need for the Fed to implement additional monetary tightening measures,” he told Bernama.

He also said the current development could have a positive effect on the ringgit as it has been in an oversold position for an extended period. At 9.05am, the ringgit appreciated to 4.7520/4.7570 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.7695/4.7735.The ringgit depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.1600/3.1635 from 3.1540/3.1569 at Wednesday’s close, lower against the euro to 5.0371/5.0424 from 5.0313/5.0356 and fell against the British pound to 5.7936/5.7997 from 5.7897/5.7946 previously.It appreciated against the Indonesian rupiah at 298.1/298.6 from 299.2/299.6 and rose against the Philippine peso at 8.37/8.39 from 8.

The ringgit depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.4800/3.4840 from 3.4786/3.4820 and was lower against the Thai baht to 13.1982/13.2176 from 13.1645/13.1803 at yesterday’s close.

