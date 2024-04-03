Fed Official Raises Prediction for Interest Rates Due to Strong US Economy

A senior Federal Reserve official confirmed that she recently raised her prediction for interest rates over the longer term due to the enduring strength of the US economy. Higher long-term rates would raise borrowing costs for consumers and businesses alike, making it more challenging for Americans to afford repayments on mortgages and car loans. The Fed has lifted its key lending rate to a 23-year high of between 5.25 and 5.

50 per cent, as it seeks to bring runaway inflation firmly back to its long-term target of 2 per cent

