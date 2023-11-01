Fed holds rates, Powell hedges on possible end of tightening cycle

In a press conference after the end of a two-day policy meeting, Powell said the better course of action for now, given the uncertainties, was to maintain the Fed’s benchmark overnight interest rate in the current 5.25%-5.50% range, and see how job and price data evolve between now and the next policy meeting in December.
“We’re not confident that we haven’t, we’re not confident that we have” reached that sufficiently restrictive plateau, Powell told reporters. “Inflation has been coming down, but it’s still running well above our 2% target ... a few months of good data are only the beginning of what it will take to build confidence.”
Asked if the Fed maintained a bias towards hiking rates versus keeping policy on hold, Powell responded “that’s the question we’re asking. Should we hike more?” “These higher Treasury yields are showing through to higher borrowing costs for households and businesses. Those higher costs are going to weigh on economic activity to the extent this tightening persists,” Powell said, taking particular note of 30-year fixed-rate home mortgages that are nearing 8%, close to a 25-year high.
“Economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter,” the US central bank said in its statement after policymakers unanimously agreed to leave rates unchanged. The language marked an upgrade to the “solid pace” of activity the Fed saw as of its September meeting.
“The statement leans to the dovish side,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. “The fact that they left rates unchanged for the second time in a row suggests the Fed might leave rates unchanged in December. And if they do, that means the Fed is done.”
