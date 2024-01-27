Father of Two-Year-Old with Werewolf Syndrome Urges Kindness and Respect

“Let’s be kind and inspire Missclyen so that this little one grows up with a passionate spirit,” said the father of a two-year-old with Werewolf Syndrome. This heartfelt plea came from Ronald Anak Jimbai and his wife Theresa Guntin, urging everyone to treat their youngest daughter, Missclyen, diagnosed with Congenital Generalised Hypertrichosis (CGH), with kindness and respect.

Ronald and Theresa have three daughters and one son, with their eldest daughter in Standard Five, the second daughter in Standard Two, their son in pre-school, and the youngest child, Missclyen, just over two years old. In a recent interview with Malay Mail, the couple mentioned that Missclyen is the only person in Malaysia diagnosed with Congenital Generalised Hypertrichosis, commonly known as Werewolf Syndrome





Experts urge Malaysians to conserve waterWater is plentiful in Malaysia and its low cost has led to many taking it for granted – an average of over 200 litres of water per capita is used every day here. This watery paradise will not last and experts are sounding the alert: it is time for all stakeholders to play their role in conserving water to ensure there is enough in the future.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

