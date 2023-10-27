Fat people need more acceptance, less judgement

The discrimination fat people face manifests in many ways, like how many spaces, such as restaurants and education institutions, do not have seating for fat bodies. Photo: Allgo/Unsplash

“When employers see a fat person, they immediately think that person won’t be effective or efficient in their work, which is why a lot of fat people tend to ‘do more’ to compensate so that they don’t get mis-categorised as lazy or unproductive,” he says.

"There are studies to show that people who are fat tend not to get hired as much as people who aren't fat, and those who do get hired, aren't paid as much." "They (doctors) will tell you that your medical issue is caused by your weight, even if it isn't," he says.

“Health isn’t caused by one thing alone. It's affected by many determinants such as whether you had access to good nutrition as a child, access to a playground (safe spaces to play) and whether your parents had time to bring you to the playground or maybe they were busy working ... we can’t judge another person’s background,” she says.Jaskirath points out that women who are fat face worse discrimination than men.

"80-90% of the people who lose weight, put the weight back on, and some put back even more. It's an endless vicious cycle," says Jaskirath. In a report by Canadian news outlet CBC news, Mann said: "only about five percent of people who try to lose weight ultimately succeed, according to research. Those people are the outliers, but we cling on to their stories as proof that losing weight is possible."

Universiti Malaya senior lecturer and anthropologist Dr Vilashini Somiah says that there are both medical and social definitions of what fatness is.

