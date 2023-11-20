Fashion designer accused of cultural appropriation with Mah Meri masks

Ethnographer Clare Chan sheds light on this indigenous community who calls the region of Pulau Carey, Selangor, their home. Last month, Orang Asli groups and advocates were incensed by the work of fashion designer Anuar Zainal, whose new collection featured the ritual masks of the Mah Meri on topless models. The Mah Meri, who belong to the Senoi people, are one of 18 Orang Asli tribes. They live along the coast of Selangor, primarily in the region of Pulau Carey.

The fashion event triggered a slew of accusations of cultural appropriation aimed at the designer, with the village head of the Mah Meri Orang Asli community in Sungai Bumbun alleging that “Mah Meri x Anuar Zainal” was in mockery of the tribe’s ancient traditions





