Daniel Halemba attends the constituent meeting of the AfD parliamentary group in the state parliament. Halemba, an AfD politician freshly elected to the Bavarian state parliament and wanted by arrest warrant, has been arrested.

Newly elected Daniel Halemba, 22, was due to take up his seat in the Bavarian regional parliament later today. He is a member of the Teutonia Prague student fraternity, whose premises were raided by police in September.

During the raid, officials said, they found forbidden symbols - Germany's constitution forbids the display of symbols of totalitarian regimes like the swastika - and neighbours complained of hearing"Sieg Heil" (Hail Victory) from inside.

The party, second in polls in several eastern states, achieved record results in the western states of Bavaria and Hesse on October 8. The party and its youth wing are under observation in several states, with prominent figures like lead European Parliament candidate Maximilian Krah comparing immigration to colonialism and stating that"oriental landgrabs" lead to"sexual abuse of European girls".Halemba, who joined the fraternity as a law student in Wuerzburg, has named Bjoern Hoecke, leader of the AfD's far-right wing, as his political role model.

"They want to arrest me, an elected state parliament member, three days before I take my seat, using a totally lawless arrest warrant," said Halemba in a video shared on his lawyer's Telegram channel. Germany's fraternities, many of which date back to the country's first unification in the 19th century, are notorious for their conservative, often nationalistic philosophy. — Reuters