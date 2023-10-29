Fans flock to remember ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry in NY

Fans stand in line to pay tribute to actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building used as the exterior shot in the TV show ‘Friends’ in New York. (AP pic)That was the feeling among fans of the American actor, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom “Friends,” as they gathered Sunday outside the New York apartment building used in the show’s filming.

The 54-year-old was found dead Saturday – too soon for many fans, in a testament to the staying power of “Friends,” which aired from 1994-2004 and continues to live on for viewers across generations in reruns and on streaming services.

“I’m sure you could find stories of people who move to New York because of the show ‘Friends,'” said Chris Triebel, 39, who leads tours focusing on TV shows and movies filmed in the city. “He’s had a very impactful role in my life and always has given me tons of laughs, and it’s sad to hear about his passing,” said Lanthier, who recently graduated law school in Vancouver. headtopics.com

“I just wanted to pay my respects,” she said, having come with a yellow rose that she placed next to a note left by another passers-by.Like much of American pop culture, the show had been re-evaluated by some in recent years, criticized for its lack of diversity or the simple, sanitized reality it presented.

Yet none of that stopped the West Village neighbourhood from becoming a place of interest for fans across generations, who have been making the trek to the building for years – even if Central Perk, the New York coffee shop where the friends spent so much time, was also a figment of the screenwriters’ imagination.“It was something that I watched when I was sad or just if I wanted a nice laugh.” headtopics.com

‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54The actor was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home by first responders. Read more ⮕

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies at 54One of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Friends' Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry Passed Away at 54 After Apparent DrowningActor Matthew Perry, the star who played Chandler Bing in Friends passed away yesterday (October 28). Matthew was found dead at his home in his jacuzzi, as Read more ⮕

Pelakon Friends, Matthew Perry meninggal duniaPelakon Friends, Matthew Perry meninggal dunia Read more ⮕

‘Friends’ alum Matthew Perry dead at 54WASHINGTON: Friends, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and The Odd Couple star Matthew Perry died Saturday afternoon at the age of 54, United Press Intern... Read more ⮕

Pelakon ‘Friends’ Matthew Perry meninggal duniaPelakon berusia 54 tahun itu ditemukan tidak sedarkan diri di rumahnya di Los Angeles pada Sabtu. Read more ⮕