Family of seven evicted from mother-in-law’s house, lives in car

to a family dispute that resulted in their eviction, a couple and their five children from Skudai, Johor, have been living in a car for the past two weeks., posted about the family’s plight on the council’s official Facebook page.

Mikael and his team rescued the family from the Skudai Rest and Service Area on Tuesday, October 24 after the council was notified of the situation, according to“We went to the location to find the family after receiving the information.” “It was truly heartbreaking to see them living in a Proton Iswara,“ he told the Malay daily.

Mikael disclosed that the family initially lived at the man’s mother-in-law’s house in Kampung Pasir, Skudai, before being evicted. Furthermore, he claimed that the 31-year-old worked a variety of part-time jobs to support his family. headtopics.com

“However, for the past two weeks, he has been unable to find work, forcing his children and wife to live in a car,“ he was quoted as saying byFor the time being, MAINJ has currently relocated the family to a temporary residence for a six-month period.

Besides this, he also shared on Facebook that the council had donated kitchen essentials to help the family. Mikael lastly mentioned, while MAINJ will cover the rental of the temporary house for six months, the family is encouraged to find work during this time. headtopics.com

