Fahmi: Telcos that auto-upgrade customers to 5G recorded higher adoption rate

Fahmi also said in his speech that currently Yes, U Mobile and Unifi are offering 5G automatically to users while Maxis and CelcomDigi have additional charges for selected customers who want to subscribe or upgrade to 5G.published on Oct 30 revealed that despite the fact that half their subscriber base own 5G-capable devices, only 16.7% of Celcom’s and 21.6% of Digi’s customers have conducted 5G speed tests in Q3 2023.
This, he said, emphasised the need for telcos to automatically include 5G services for users without imposing additional charges. “There is an opportunity to transition these customers to adopt 5G as they likely have not yet subscribed or reside in areas without 5G coverage,” Ookla said in its report, adding that the companies impose an additional surcharge of between RM10 to RM20/monthly for customers on lower-tier plans to upgrade to 5G.
As of September, Fahmi said Digital Nasional Berhad, the country’s wholesale 5G network operator, has achieved 70.2% network coverage in populated areas. He also said that the country is on track to achieve 80% 5G network coverage by the end of the year.
Malaysia Headlines
