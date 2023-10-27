Fahmi: Service providers, MCMC to address 116 internet-related complaints from MPs

: All 116 internet-related complaints received by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) from 16 Members of Parliament (MPs) will be addressed by service providers and monitored by state MCMC offices.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil in a Facebook post today, said the complaints were received in just three days after the MCMC opened an internet complaint centre in the Parliament building.

He said just between Oct 23 and 25, a total of 111 MPs had visited the centre and checked the internet speed in their respective constituencies. “Let me express my sincere gratitude to all the MPs who have given full cooperation to the ministry in ensuring more quality internet services. headtopics.com

“Insya-Allah, we will continue this cooperation to improve the quality of internet services in Malaysia,” he posted. According to the infographic which he uploaded with the post, Hulu Selangor had the highest number of complaints at 68, followed by Bangi (16) and Kota Melaka (nine).

