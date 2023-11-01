Fahmi moots establishment of actors’ union

Fahmi Fadzil said there were no unions or organisations registered with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) representing actors despite more than 50 film associations in the country. The minister’s proposal comes in response to concerns raised by Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) during last week’s debate regarding fees or payment rates for veteran actors.
“The contracts that are signed are also subject to the Contracts Act 1950, in which, in the event of a dispute, the matter can be referred to the relevant authority.” On another matter, Fahmi said as of now, no official decision or government position had been reached concerning potential restrictions on TikTok Shop.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
HYPEMY: Netizens Criticised HK Actor Ekin Cheng For Looking 'Old' Without Makeup In PublicOlder stars often receive some unsavoury comments for their ageing looks - and it seems that netizens are now targeting Hong Kong actor Ekin Cheng (鄭伊健) after
Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕