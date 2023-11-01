Fahmi moots establishment of actors’ union

Fahmi Fadzil said there were no unions or organisations registered with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) representing actors despite more than 50 film associations in the country. The minister’s proposal comes in response to concerns raised by Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) during last week’s debate regarding fees or payment rates for veteran actors.

“The contracts that are signed are also subject to the Contracts Act 1950, in which, in the event of a dispute, the matter can be referred to the relevant authority.” On another matter, Fahmi said as of now, no official decision or government position had been reached concerning potential restrictions on TikTok Shop.

