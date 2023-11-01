Fahmi: MNOs, DNB to sign SSA on 5G in November

He said a decision on the signing date was agreed upon after a meeting with telecommunications companies (telcos) today and is now just awaiting some decisions from the boards of the telcos. "On the issue of DNB, I am pleased to announce that I met with DNB and the telcos, represented by their chief executive officers (CEOs), at 2.30 pm and we have decided on the SSA’s signing date, which we hope to take place this month, Insyallah, depending on some decisions that the CEOs need to refer to their respective boards,” he said.

Fahmi said this when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today. DNB is currently the sole holder of Malaysia’s 5G spectrum, set to achieve 80 per cent coverage by the end of 2023., U Mobile Sdn Bhd and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd, have agreed to take up equity stakes in DNB to support the country’s 5G network development.

DNB was established in early March 2021 to accelerate the deployment of 5G infrastructure and network in Malaysia. Meanwhile, Fahmi said that on the announcement of the appointment of DNB’s CEO, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) will be managing this.The minister reiterated that 5G coverage in Malaysia has reached 70.2 per cent in populated areas as at Sept 30 and is on track to reach 80 per cent coverage by the end of 2023. - Bernama

