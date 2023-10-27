Fahmi Fadzil: M'sia Has the Fastest Median 5G Network Speed in Southeast Asia, 3rd Globally

Communications and Digital (KKD) Minister Fahmi Fadzil has announced that Malaysia’s median 5G network speed is the fastest among Southeast Asian countries and the world’s third fastest.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Fahmi further revealed that our median 5G network speed is at an impressive 485.25Mbps. The result and rankings are based on the latest Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence for the 3rd quarter of 2023.

The KKD Minister lauded the achievement, saying it's a "testament to the quality and integrity of the world-class 5G network" developed by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) in Malaysia. Fahmi also shared several photos during the launching of DNB's 5G Experience Centre which he officiated recently. In fact, the data regarding our nation's 5G network was originally shared in his speech during the launch.

Besides that, the KKD Minister shared that our country’s 5G network coverage is now at 70.2% of populated areas. This puts our country in line with the target of 80% coverage in populated areas by the end of the year.

What's not so positive is the current 5G network usage in Malaysia, whereby despite having 70.2% coverage, only 7.4% or approximately 2.5 million users are subscribed to the network as of September 2023.

The KKD Minister stressed that since the start of the 5G rollout 2 years ago, the focus has been on consumer adoption so that enterprises would have access to a growing customer base. Hence, it is critical that 5G represents the foundation for the imminent technological and industrial revolution, accelerating adoption amongst both consumers and enterprises now.

