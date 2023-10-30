Fahmi: Don’t be duped by people posing as NGO members collecting donations for Palestinians

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said although Malaysians are affected by the situation happening in Palestine now, they must be wary in channelling their contributions so that they are not duped. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Oct 30 — Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil today reminded the public not to be easily deceived by irresponsible parties posing as members of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to collect donations, especially for Palestinians.

He said although Malaysians are affected by the situation happening in Palestine now, they must be wary in channelling their contributions so that they are not duped. “Beware of scammers who try to take advantage, sometimes they (scammers) display pictures of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian children, but they are scams. I urge Malaysians, who are generous and helpful, not to be deceived. The money (given) does not reach the people of Palestine.

“Use official channels and refer to the authorities to verify whether the funds are legitimate or not,” he said during an interview session with the SABAHfm radio station at the Sabah Ministry of Communications and Digital Integrated Complex here today.The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides since October 7. headtopics.com

Fahmi said the Palestine Humanitarian Fund was launched under the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) as a sign of solidarity with the people of Palestine, who have been oppressed, on Thursday (October 26).

In the meantime, he said several issues needed to be coordinated regarding the use of the 5G network in the country, which is still at a low level.He said these issues, including the high charges imposed by some telecommunication companies, would stifle efforts to attract more people to use 5G. headtopics.com

In Sabah, meanwhile, Fahmi said the issue is not so much about transitioning from the 4G network to 5G but addressing the internet problem in the state.

