today reminded the public not to be easily deceived by irresponsible parties posing as members of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to collect donations, especially for Palestinians.

“Beware of scammers who try to take advantage, sometimes they (scammers) display pictures of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian children, but they are scams. I urge Malaysians, who are generous and helpful, not to be deceived. The money (given) does not reach the people of Palestine.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides since Oct 7. In the meantime, he said several issues needed to be coordinated regarding the use of the 5G network in the country, which is still at a low level. headtopics.com

In Sabah, meanwhile, Fahmi said the issue is not so much about transitioning from the 4G network to 5G but addressing the internet problem in the state.

