Fahmi: Communications and Digital Ministry mulls mandatory registration for social media service providers

“... right now there is no registration to operate in Malaysia. So when you register and operate here, want to do business here, there are laws and instructions to follow, and I think this needs to be resolved fast,” he said when winding up the debate on Supply Bill 2024 on behalf of the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“For Malaysia, we have a specific situation, our own laws and challenges unique to our country. So KKD is examining everything carefully and holding engagement sessions, including with other ministries, in finding the most suitable method and action to take,” he said.

“Among the collaborations requested is a commitment to take down content within a short period of time, not days but within a few hours, especially for online gambling, for every application received from Malaysian authorities,” he said.

He said there are now more than 50 filming associations in Malaysia but no union comprising actors has been registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Transport Ministry: Studies underway to add speed camera locations capable of detecting digital platesKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Transport Ministry said today newer speed enforcement cameras in the future will be retrofitted with features capable of capturing speed from digital...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Fahmi presents aid to ex-media practitionerKota Kinabalu: Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil, paid tribute to a former media practitioner, Joseph Bingkasan.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Fahmi: CEO diberi ruang laksana hala tuju baharu FinasKUALA LUMPUR: Ketua Pegawai Eksekutif (CEO) Perbadanan Kemajuan Filem Nasional Malaysia (Finas) yang baharu Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib diberi ruang...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Meta must expedite requests to take down online gambling content, says FahmiULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Fahmi: Finas new CEO given space to steer agency’s new directionKUALA LUMPUR: The new chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib has be...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Fahmi: MNOs, DNB to sign SSA on 5G in NovemberSINGAPORE: The wife and four children of a doctor who died in 2021 tussled in court over his life savings of S$4 million, even though he made a will in 2012 stating that the money held in two bank accounts should be equally divided among his four children.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕